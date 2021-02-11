7 latest hospital closures

From reimbursement landscape challenges to dwindling patient volumes, many factors lead hospitals to shut down. In recent months, financial damage linked to the COVID-19 pandemic has put many hospitals in a fragile financial position and forced at least one to close.

Below are seven hospitals that have closed in the past six months.

Kansas City, Mo.-based Saint Luke's Health System closed two community hospitals in Overland Park, Kan., on Dec. 30. "Two of our locations have seen lower patient volumes since opening, and as we look at ways to provide care while operating as efficiently as possible during this challenging time, we have made the decision to close these two locations," Bobby Olm-Shipman, Saint Luke's South and East Region CEO, said while announcing the closure of the locations in October.

Perry Community Hospital in Linden, Tenn., laid off its workers and closed Nov. 27, according to a notice filed with the state Dec. 8. Hospital leaders said they hope to reopen the facility within two months, but the hospital remained closed as of Feb. 10.

Northridge Medical Center, a 90-bed hospital in Commerce, Ga., closed Oct. 31. The hospital closed less than seven years after opening its doors on Jan. 1, 2014. It cited a decline in patient volume as the reason for the closure. Hospital leaders said all other options were explored before deciding to shut down Northridge Medical Center.

Southwest Georgia Regional Medical Center in Cuthbert closed Oct. 22. The 25-bed critical access hospital announced plans in July to close. The hospital closed due to financial strain worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shands Lake Shore Regional Medical Center in Lake City, Fla, closed Aug. 31. The hospital, owned by the Lake Shore Hospital Authority, announced in July that it was closing. The hospital said it had to borrow money to maintain operations, and declining patient volume and financial challenges resulted in losses that were unsustainable.

Cumberland River Hospital in Celina, Tenn., closed Aug. 7 and placed its license on inactive status. In a letter to the state health department, the hospital's owner and CEO Johnny Presley cited several reasons for the closure, including severe staffing shortages and the inability to secure financial funding or grants from the state. Mr. Presley later said the main cause of the closure was the local EMS not bringing patients to the hospital.

More articles on healthcare finance:

Hospitals barred from suing over $840M pay cut

Colorado hospital apologizes after canceling vaccine appoint over medical debt

HCA annual profit climbs to $3.8B

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.