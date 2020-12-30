Saint Luke's closes 2 Kansas hospitals

Kansas City, Mo.-based Saint Luke's Health System closed two community hospitals Dec. 30, the system confirmed to Becker's Hospital Review.

The two affected hospitals, which shut down at 7 a.m., are in Overland Park, Kan., at 75th Street and 159th Street. Both are named Saint Luke's Community Hospital.

The system said it closed the two locations to streamline services. They both offer inpatient and emergency care.

"Two of our locations have seen lower patient volumes since opening, and as we look at ways to provide care while operating as efficiently as possible during this challenging time, we have made the decision to close these two locations," Bobby Olm-Shipman, Saint Luke's South and East Region CEO, said while announcing the closure of the locations in October.

Employees at the two closing locations can apply for open positions in the health system, Saint Luke's said.

