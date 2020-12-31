Tennessee loses 3rd hospital this year

Perry Community Hospital in Linden, Tenn., has laid off its workers and suspended all services. It hasn't released a timeline for when it will reopen.

Twenty-eight employees were laid off when the hospital closed Nov. 27, according to a notice filed with the state Dec. 8. Hospital leaders said they hope to reopen the facility within two months.

Perry Community Hospital joins two other Tennessee hospitals that shut down this year. Parsons, Tenn.-based Decatur County General Hospital closed April 15, and Cumberland River Hospital in Celina, Tenn., closed Aug. 7.

If Perry Community Hospital doesn't reopen, it would become the 15th rural hospital in Tennessee to close since 2010, according to the Cecil G. Sheps Center for Health Services Research.

