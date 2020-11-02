Georgia hospital closes after 6 years

Northridge Medical Center, a 90-bed hospital in Commerce, Ga., closed Oct. 31.

The hospital closed less than seven years after opening its doors on Jan. 1, 2014. It cited a decline in patient volume as the reason for the closure.

"In recent years, the area has grown and its population's healthcare needs have changed," the hospital said in a statement announcing the closure. "The demand of hospital inpatient services offered by NMC have continued to decline even in light of recent COVID-19 activity."

Hospital leaders said all other options were explored before deciding to close Northridge Medical Center.

"The decision to close and cease hospital operations was not one made lightly and only comes after exhausting all options to identify a sustainable path forward," the hospital said. "We are confident this decision will not have an adverse impact on patients' access to acute care and we will continue to work with local medical and community leaders to address acute care needs in Commerce."

Northridge Medical Center joins 16 other rural hospitals across the U.S. that have closed since the beginning of this year.



