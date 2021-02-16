Stanford Medicine gets $80M gift to support maternal, pediatric care

Stanford (Calif.) University School of Medicine, which includes the Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital Stanford, received an $80 million gift to advance maternal and pediatric health.

The gift, from Elizabeth and Bruce Dunlevie, will support advancements in the practice of maternal-fetal medicine and the construction of new facilities to increase access to care.

Specifically, the gift will provide $50 million to modernize the main building of Lucile Packard Children's Hospital that opened in 2017. The building is the primary home for services for mothers and babies. The hospital said it plans to build a labor and delivery unit with 14 private suites and a dedicated maternity antepartum unit.

Additionally, the gift will provide $30 million to support the maternal-fetal medicine program at Stanford's medical school.

"This gift represents an opportunity of a lifetime," said Yasser El-Sayed, MD, a professor at Stanford Medicine and obstetrician-in-chief at Lucile Packard Children's Hospital. "Our team at Stanford and Packard will put our hearts and souls into building the most dynamic, productive and innovative program possible — one that fully leverages the new facility and translates discoveries into clinical impact for families locally and globally."

Ms. Dunlevie is the board chair at the Lucile Packard Foundation for Children's Health and a board member at Lucile Packard Children's Hospital.

