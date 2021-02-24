NYU Langone creates Center for Psychedelic Medicine

NYU Langone Health aims to increase research and physician training on psychedelic medicine through a new center, the New York City-based health system said Feb. 24.

The NYU Langone Center for Psychedelic Medicine will be part of NYU Langone's psychiatry department and conduct health-focused research on psychedelic medicine. The health system will also launch a Psychedelic Medicine Research Training Program for early career faculty members and postdoctoral fellows seeking to become independent researchers on psychedelic medicine.

Michael Bogenschutz, MD, professor of psychiatry at the NYU Grossman School of Medicine, will serve as director of the center.

The new center is funded through more than $10 million in donations, including a $5 million donation from the neuropharmaceutical company MindMed.

