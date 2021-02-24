Massachusetts health system gets $800K in anonymous bitcoin donations

An anonymous donor recently made two bitcoin donations, each worth about $400,000, to Hyannis, Mass.-based Cape Cod Healthcare, The Boston Globe reported Feb. 19.

On Jan. 28, an anonymous donor transferred $400,000 worth of bitcoins into Cape Cod Healthcare's recently established bank account that can process cryptocurrency. On Feb. 19, the health system received another bitcoin transfer worth $400,000 from the same donor, according to The Boston Globe.

The health system told the newspaper it immediately exchanged the bitcoins into U.S. dollars.

"I’m really excited," Christopher Lawson, Cape Cod Healthcare's senior vice president and chief development officer, told The Boston Globe. "We are coming out of a period during COVID when donations were hard to come by for a lot of folks. This lets people know that we have the capability of accepting these cryptocurrencies in donation, and we have the infrastructure in place."

