MedStar Georgetown hospital gets record-breaking $10M gift

MedStar Georgetown University Hospital received a record-breaking $10 million gift to support the building of a medical and surgical pavilion, the Washington, D.C.-based hospital said March 3.

The gift, from Georgetown philanthropists Shelley and Allan Holt, is the largest ever received by MedStar Georgetown.

The gift will help MedStar equip the new pavilion with the latest technology to assist surgeons with planning and performing complex procedures, improve care for patients and create new training opportunities.

The 477,213-square-foot pavilion is slated for completion in 2023. It will house 156 private patient rooms, a rooftop helipad, 31 operating rooms and 32 exam rooms.

More articles on healthcare finance:

379 rare diseases cost healthcare $966B per year: study

'It will take several years to fully recover': Sutter to begin sweeping review of finances

CMS boosts funding for ACA sign-ups

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.