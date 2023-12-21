California hospitals saw December nursing strikes, layoffs

From Kaiser Permanente laying off 153 California employees to a planned seven-day healthcare worker strike at four Prime Healthcare California hospitals, here are some of the biggest California hospital and health system headlines that Becker's has reported on since Dec. 1:

1. Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente is terminating a total of 153 California employees, 79 administrative positions and 74 IT positions, effective Jan. 4, according to WARN documents filed with the state. "It is important to note that none of these changes will affect the quality of Kaiser Permanente’s patient care and service, which is always our primary focus. In addition, no union-represented employees were affected by this change," a Kaiser spokesperson told Becker's.

2. About 1,800 front-line healthcare members of the Service Employees International Union-United Healthcare Workers West began a seven-day strike Dec. 20 as a "last resort" to address ongoing labor contract negotiations. The strike affects four Southern California Prime Healthcare facilities; St. Francis Medical Center in Lynwood, Centinela Hospital Medical Center in Inglewood, Garden Grove Hospital and Medical Center, and Encino Hospital Medical Center.

3. The Community Hospital of Monterey Peninsula announced it is forgiving over $40.2 million in medical debt for 29,000 former patients who were at the hospital between 2020 and 2022. Each patient will have 100% of their debt forgiven.

4. Emergency rooms in Fresno County, Calif., are reportedly operating over capacity by a minimum 20% to 40% due to spikes in respiratory disease from the flu, COVID-19, and respiratory syncytial virus. To combat this, they are asking the public to avoid ERs for nonemergency conditions.

5. A former Kaiser Permanente nurse was awarded $41.49 million by a Los Angeles jury after claiming the health system's hospitals and health plan retaliated against her for raising patient safety and care quality issues, leading to her eventual termination. The former nurse, Maria Gatchalian, was awarded $30 million in punitive damages, $11.49 million in compensatory damages and $9 million for emotional distress.

6. Walnut Creek, Calif.-based John Muir Health called off plans to acquire San Ramon (Calif). Regional Medical Center from majority owner Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare. John Muir already has a 49% stake in San Ramon Regional, and planned to acquire the 51% remaining for $142.5 million from Tenet.

7. A new Kaiser Permanente hospital project in Sacramento, Calif., could cost as much as $1.48 billion, costing 50% more than when the health system announced the project six years ago. A 287-bed hospital is currently operated by the health system in the area, but it doesn't meet California earthquake compliance standards.

8. A $1.5 billion expansion is being planned for Oakland, Calif.-based UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital. The facility features a new emergency department, larger operating rooms and a behavioral health unit. Construction will kick off in 2027 and wrap up in 2030.