California health system forgives $40M in medical debt

Christmas came a week early for 29,000 former patients of Community Hospital of the Monterey Peninsula.

The hospital, part of Monterey, Calif.-based Montage Health, is forgiving more than $40.2 million in medical debt amassed by these patients between 2020 and 2022, CBS affiliate KION46 reported Dec. 18.

Each of the patients will have 100% of their debt forgiven.

"We sincerely hope this debt relief provides community members with peace of mind and brings an extra helping of joy to you and your families this holiday season," Matthew Morgan, the health system's vice president and CFO, told the news station.