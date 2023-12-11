New Kaiser hospital could cost up to $1.5B

Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permenante's new hospital development in Sacramento, Calif., could cost as much as $1.48 billion, Sacramento Business Journal reported Dec. 11.

The project costs 50% more than when the health system first announced the new hospital six years ago. The 310-bed hospital building is expected to cost $924.4 million. When Kaiser assessed the building part of the project in 2018, it projected that it would cost $749.5 million.

Currently, Kaiser operates a 287-bed hospital in the area. However, it does not meet California’s earthquake compliance standards.