California pediatric hospital plans $1.5B expansion

Oakland, Calif.-based UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital is planning a $1.5 billion expansion, San Francisco Business Journal reported Dec. 1.

The project will demolish two buildings that aren't compliant with seismic regulations and build a new eight-story, 330,000-square-foot building. The facility will contain a new emergency department, larger operating rooms and a behavioral health unit. The health system is financing the project through debt financing, philanthropy, state funds for pediatric healthcare, and cash.

Construction will start in 2027 and wrap up in 2030.