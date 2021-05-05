Blessing Health CFO says new hospital in community will cut revenue

The CFO of Blessing Health System in Quincy, Ill., said the opening of a new 28-bed hospital in the community will lead to revenue losses, according to a May 4 report in the Herald-Whig.

In a letter to the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board, Patrick Gerveler, CFO of Blessing Health, said Quincy Medical Group's proposed hospital would strip his facility of its Sole Community status. The status is designated by CMS for hospitals that are geographically isolated. Losing the status would result in a yearly revenue loss of $6.9 million because of lower Medicare rates, Mr. Gerveler wrote in the letter.

In addition to Mr. Gerveler's letter, representatives from Blessing and a management consulting firm working for the health system argued Quincy Medical Group's application for the new hospital doesn't include pricing or data transparency, according to the Herald-Whig.

However, supporters of the new $61 million hospital said it would increase competition and economic development in the area, according to the report.

The board has yet to approve the proposed hospital.



