Ascension's big organizational realignment

Ascension has made several changes this year to strengthen its leadership structure and business strategy.

The St. Louis-based health system has made adjustments to boost its operational leadership at the market and national level for better hospital operations and a more sustainable future, according to the company's first quarter of the 2025 fiscal year report.

"These changes include the addition of three regional operating leaders that are each aligned to a subset of its Markets or horizontal business strategies, providing operational oversight and strengthened alignment with Ascension's leadership team and in Market leadership," the company said. "Ascension also continues to make strategic and purposeful decisions to improve the health of individuals and communities served, engage with consumers in where, when and how they need care, and support the shift to expanded ambulatory and telehealth presence."

The corporate C-suite is shifting as well. In mid-November, Richard Fogel, MD, executive vice president and chief clinical officer, was appointed to the newly created role of chief health outcomes officer. He will then retire next June. Thomas Aloia, MD, senior vice president and chief medical officer, is stepping into the chief clinical officer role.

Ascension has 118 hospitals and several ambulatory sites of care in 17 states and the District of Columbia. It also has partial ownership in 16 additional hospitals through partnerships and will continue evolving its organizational structure.

The health system has sold or divested in several facilities in the last year, including:

1. Selling Ascension's interest in Alabama-based St. Vincent's Health System to UAB Health System.

2. Selling Ascension's interest in six senior care facilities to Villa Investment Partners.

3. Selling Ascension via Christi Hospital in Pittsburg to Mercy Hospital Pittsburg.

4. Selling corporate membership interest in north Michigan hospitals to MyMichigan Health.

5. Selling interest in Our Lady of Lourdes Memorial Hospital in Binghamton, N.Y. to The Guthrie Clinic.

6. Closing a micro-hospital in Wisconsin.

Ascension also partnered with Henry Ford Health System in Detroit to acquire non-controlling interest in the health system and contribute its Ascension Michigan hospitals into the partnership. The health system's leadership is clear-eyed about additional changes they'll make next year; the system plans to invest in growth for ancillary services and ambulatory networks.

"An example is the growth of Ascension Rx, building upon existing retail pharmacies through growth of specialty pharmacy and a nationwide mail order distribution center. Additional investments are also being made in our ambulatory surgery centers, imaging and outpatient physical therapy sites that enhance Ascension's footprint of service offerings and provide greater convenience to consumers," the company said.