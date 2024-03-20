5 California hospitals, health systems cutting jobs

Hospitals and health systems are reducing their workforces or jobs due to restructuring strategies or financial and operational challenges.

Below are workforce reduction efforts or job eliminations announced or taking place this year in California.

Scripps Health is laying off 147 employees, the San Diego-based system disclosed in regulatory documents filed with the state in March. Scripps Mercy Chula Vista hospital is transferring its obstetrics care services and Rady Children's neonatal intensive care unit to its Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego campus, affecting 134 employees. Scripps is also eliminating 13 customer service roles in its revenue cycle department because of a new vendor contract, a spokesperson said. Other positions within the department are being offered to affected employees.

Ridgecrest Regional Hospital announced more layoffs to avoid closure. It is laying off 31 more employees, including seven licensed vocational nurses and four registered nurses, two months after it announced plans to lay off nearly 30 others and suspend its labor and delivery unit, Bakersfield.com reported Feb. 15.

Oak Valley Hospital District in Oakdale is scaling back services and laying off workers to improve its finances. The hospital said in a Feb. 2 statement shared with Becker's that it will close its five-bed intensive care unit, discontinue its family support network department and lay off 28 employees, including those in senior management and supervisor positions.

MemorialCare in Fountain Valley laid off 72 workers due to restructuring efforts at its Long Beach Medical Center and Miller Children's and Women's Hospital, also in Long Beach. The layoffs include 13 positions at Long Beach Medical Center's outpatient retail pharmacy, which is closing Feb. 2, a spokesperson for MemorialCare said in a statement shared with Becker's.



Kaiser Permanente laid off 79 administrative employees across the state. The move came after the Oakland-based organization disclosed in December it also eliminated 115 IT positions, 74 of which are based in California. The 153 total employees in California were officially terminated in January. In March, Kaiser eliminated another 70 IT positions in California.