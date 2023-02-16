New partnerships for Epic, Oracle Cerner, Meditech

Electronic health record vendors Epic, Oracle Cerner and Meditech are adding new partnerships and entering into new agreements with Big Tech companies and startups to upgrade their offerings for healthcare organizations.

Epic

Epic Systems was approved for onboarding to join the Trusted Exchange Framework and Common Agreement, a new health information exchange framework.





Epic is continuing to sign deals with several outside labs and diagnostic firms to expand its lab capabilities. The aim is to allow hospitals to more easily communicate with outside labs and diagnostic companies.

Meditech

Meditech partnered with interoperability and connectivity services provider MedAllies to integrate clinical direct messaging into its EHR system.

Oracle Cerner