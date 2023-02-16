New partnerships for Epic, Oracle Cerner, Meditech

Electronic health record vendors Epic, Oracle Cerner and Meditech are adding new partnerships and entering into new agreements with Big Tech companies and startups to upgrade their offerings for healthcare organizations.
Epic
- Epic Systems was approved for onboarding to join the Trusted Exchange Framework and Common Agreement, a new health information exchange framework.
- Epic is continuing to sign deals with several outside labs and diagnostic firms to expand its lab capabilities. The aim is to allow hospitals to more easily communicate with outside labs and diagnostic companies.
Meditech
- Meditech partnered with interoperability and connectivity services provider MedAllies to integrate clinical direct messaging into its EHR system.
Oracle Cerner
- Oracle Cerner is continuing its expansion into the Middle East, as the U.S. State Department cleared a $250 million sale of health IT services to Kuwait's Military Medical Command.
- Oracle Cerner has signed a contract with technology consulting company Accenture to provide additional training to Department of Veterans Affairs clinicians on the Cerner EHR.
- Oracle Cerner entered its first Dubai hospital cloud deal with King's College Hospital London. Oracle Cerner will implement Oracle's Cloud Infrastructure services, via the Oracle Cloud Dubai Region, to operate and manage King's College Hospital London's EHR system.
- Oracle Cerner signed a 10-year deal with the Nova Scotia Health Authority and Halifax-based IWK Health to implement an EHR system for 1 million patients in the Canadian province.