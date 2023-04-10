Cerner to develop AI tools that extract clinical notes from EHRs

Cerner Enviza is working with the FDA and John Snow Labs to develop AI-based tools that can extract clinical notes from patients' EHRs.

Under the two-year partnership, Cerner Enviza and John Snow Labs will develop a new method to improve computerized queries of digital patient data and clinical notes with the aim of enhancing pharmacoepidemiology, according to an April 10 press release from Oracle.

The project, dubbed the Multi-source Observational Safety Study for Advanced Information Classification Using NLP, aims to help the FDA recognize how machine learning and natural language processing can help analyze the effects of medicines on large populations.

Specifically, the project will look at how the asthma drug montelukast affects patient populations.