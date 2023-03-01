Epic, Press Ganey to integrate patient experience data into MyChart

Epic Systems has partnered with consumer experience company Press Ganey to integrate patient experience data into MyChart.

Under the agreement, Press Ganey's data and insights will be integrated into Epic's MyChart patient portal and Cheers CRM, according to a March 1 news release from Press Ganey. The initial integrations will be available later this year.

The data and insights will also be integrated into additional Epic applications in the future, according to Press Ganey.

The aim of the integration is to to help healthcare organizations gather and use feedback to improve the overall quality of care and experience for patients and staff.