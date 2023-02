EHR giant Oracle Cerner is continuing its expansion into the Middle East, as the U.S. State Department cleared a $250 million sale of health IT services to Kuwait's Military Medical Command, GovConWire reported Feb. 15.

The deal calls for the deployment of 15 contractors and government representatives to Kuwait.

News of the contract with Kuwait comes after Dubai-based King's College Hospital London selected Oracle Cerner for its EHR system.