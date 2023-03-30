Epic to use Microsoft's Open AI in EHRs

Epic said it will use Nuance Communications' Dragon Ambient Experience Express, a clinical documentation application that uses OpenAI's newest model, GPT-4, in its EHRs.

Seth Hain, senior vice president of research and development at Epic said the company see's promise in the new AI-based application and dubbed it as "transformational" for the healthcare industry.

"We'll use it to help physicians and nurses spend less time at the keyboard and to help them investigate data in more conversational, easy-to-use ways," said Mr. Hain in a March 21 Microsoft press release.

Nuance Communications, owned by Microsoft, launched the AI application on March 20.

The tool can help clinicians create notes after an in-person patient exam or telehealth visit.

The conversations can then be embedded into EHR systems.