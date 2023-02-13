A leap toward universal interoperability: Epic gets approval to join TEFCA

Epic Systems has been approved for onboarding to join the Trusted Exchange Framework and Common Agreement, a new health information exchange framework.

"Providers in the Epic community have led the nation in health information exchange for more than 15 years," Matt Doyle, interoperability software development lead at Epic said in a Feb. 13 release shared with Becker's. "Our support of HHS on this historic milestone will expand information sharing and create a single on-ramp toward universal interoperability."

The EHR giant originally announced that it was planning to join the organization in June as an inaugural qualified health information network.

Epic has also collaborated with the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology, the Sequoia Project and others to build the principles and procedures of the HHS-sponsored interoperability framework.

TEFCA is part of the 21st Century Cures Act passed in 2016 that aims to establish a nationwide EHR exchange.