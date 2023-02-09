Epic to connect hospitals with outside labs, diagnostic firms through EHR

EHR vendor Epic is expanding its lab capabilities to allow hospitals to more easily communicate with outside labs and diagnostic companies, 360Dx reported.

The change would affect Epic's Orders and Results Anywhere tool, according to the Feb. 8 story. Epic has signed deals with several outside labs and diagnostic firms in recent years after they'd asked to integrate into its EHR, said Alan Hutchison, vice president of population health and payer strategy at Epic.

"We don't generally reach out to organizations," he told the news outlet. But "precision medicine, genomics, genetics-based data in the greater patient record has always been important to us as a company."