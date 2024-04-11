Why Walgreens' CEO expects to beat Amazon on healthcare

Walgreens' new CEO said the company will vanquish Amazon on healthcare by continuing to offer a human touch, CNBC reported.

Tim Wentworth took over as Walgreens' chief executive in October as the company's stock price had declined as it expanded into healthcare.

"We will beat Amazon because of the human interface that we offer in communities and neighborhoods, 8,600 locations today, where you can come in if you actually are getting a drug that you want to talk about, if you have a health concern, if you want to get an over-the-counter product to go along with your drug," Mr. Wentworth told CNBC in late March.

"Those are the things that I think are going to differentiate us, not just the fact that we can do it in an hour," he added, discussing Walgreens' same-day prescription delivery.

Walgreens and Amazon are competitors in the growing retail and digital healthcare markets. After Walgreens bought a majority stake in primary care chain VillageMD in 2021 for $5.2 billion, Amazon acquired subscription-based primary care company One Medical two years later for $3.9 million. Both companies offer virtual care and home delivery of medications.