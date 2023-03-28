Why CVS, Optum struggle to integrate behavioral healthcare

CVS and Optum have struggled to integrate behavioral health into their payer-provider models, Behavioral Health Business reported.

For Optum, the challenges lie in integrating all the different IT systems from the providers the company has bought, Trip Hofer, the CEO of Optum Behavioral Health Solutions, said at the news outlet's VALUE conference. For example, Optum in 2022 acquired Kelsey Seybold Clinic, a medical group in Houston with 500 healthcare professionals.

"Kelsey Seybold says, 'Trip, here's my issue. I have access problems for depression, stress and anxiety for adults.' And I'm like, 'Well, we have a ton of solutions for you,'" Mr. Hofer said, according to the March 27 story. "Six months later, we still can't get it implemented because it's like, 'Well, how do I get data back to them?'"

Deborah Fernandez-Turner, DO, deputy chief psychiatric officer of CVS payer subsidiary Aetna, said at the conference that it's time-consuming and complex to build behavioral health into payer-provider companies.

CVS, for instance, has started bringing mental health providers and virtual behavioral health access into its MinuteClinics, according to the story.