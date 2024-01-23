What Amazon pays for 12 healthcare jobs

Amazon continues its healthcare hiring as it aims to disrupt the industry. Here are 12 healthcare job openings at the Big Tech company in January.

1. Global Account Manager, Healthcare & Life Sciences: Will identify key opportunities within global healthcare technology customers that allow them to get more value from Amazon Web Services cloud solutions. Salary range: $136,000 to $252,900.

2. Medical Imaging Senior Solutions Architect, Global Healthcare: Will help accelerate Amazon Web Services' growing medical imaging business, working with some of the leading providers of medical imaging systems. Salary range: $122,900 to $239,000.

3. Senior Partner Sales Manager, Nonprofit Organizations, Nonprofit Healthcare Partner Sales: Will drive service adoption and customer outcomes in the territory based on partner expertise. Salary range: $114,300 to $212,600.

4. Principal Risk Manager, Healthcare Billing Compliance, Amazon Health Services: Will help make it easier for customers to find, choose, afford and engage with the services, products and professionals they need to get and stay healthy. Salary range: $115,300 to $214,500.

5. Senior Manager, Technical Program Management - Head of Security Risk and Governance, Healthcare Security: Will partner with security engineering leaders and Amazon's healthcare business teams to build and lead security risk management and governance programs. Salary range: $155,700 to $302,900.

6. Business Intelligence Engineer, Amazon Health - Storefront Tech, Analytics & Data Engineering: Will work to build a "best-in-class" healthcare product designed to make high-quality healthcare easy to access. Salary range: $65,800 to $165,600.

7. Senior Paid Search Manager, Amazon: Will own strategic keyword management, forecasting channel performance, optimization, and driving quality conversions across campaigns for the medical and pharmacy business lines. Salary range: $112,800 to $186,500.

8. Healthcare & Life Sciences Data & Artificial Intelligence Specialist Business Development Leader: Will hire, onboard and coach a team of industry specialists in the development and execution of the healthcare and life sciences data and AI go-to-market strategy. Salary range: $154,900 to $288,200.

9. Corporate Counsel, Amazon Pharmacy: Will provide product counseling and regulatory analyses, negotiate strategic transactions, and advise senior business clients as they develop, market and distribute healthcare products and services. Salary range: $123,100 to $229,000.

10. Healthcare & Life Sciences Data & AI Solutions Architect Leader: WIll help shape and deliver on Amazon Web Services' cloud strategy for global healthcare and life sciences customers and partners. Salary range: $160,800 to $312,800.

11. Application Security Engineer, Healthcare Security: Will ensure data, devices and systems are secure, resilient and compliant. Salary range: $135,500 to $212,800.

12. Healthcare & Life Sciences Migration & Modernization Solutions Architect Leader: Will help healthcare and life sciences customers and partners succeed using Amazon Web Services technologies, linking technology with measurable business value for organizations. Salary range: $160,800 to $312,800.