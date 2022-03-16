Walmart looks to add 50,000 jobs, including in new health business

Walmart is looking to hire 50,000 new employees by the end of April to fill both store roles and to expand its health and wellness teams, The Wall Street Journal reported March 16.

Walmart stands as the nation's largest private employer, with 1.6 million employees in the U.S. alone. The company is also hiring 5,000 associates to fill roles in its global tech business and are adding hubs in Toronto and Atlanta, according to a news release.

Last year, the company hired over 5,000 pharmacists and pharmacy managers to boost its healthcare business during the pandemic. In an effort to retain workers during the Great Resignation, it raised its minimum wage, added an employee education program and began offering telehealth and mental health services for its employees at no cost.

"People are reassessing their lives, and we want to be in consideration when people are determining where they want to go and where they want to stay," Donna Morris, Walmart's chief people officer told the Journal.