Walmart Health continues rapid Florida expansion

Walmart Health opened three new clinics in Jacksonville, Fla., starting June 6 as the company continues its push into retail healthcare, the Florida Times-Union reported.

The retail giant now has more than 30 Walmart Health centers across Florida, Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois and Texas, with plans to grow to 77 by the end of 2024 and expand into Arizona and Missouri.

Florida is one of Walmart Health's biggest markets, with 22 coming to the state by fall 2023. They are also located in the Orlando and Tampa metro areas. They include medical, dental, vision, hearing and behavioral health services.

"With only one primary care doctor per 1,380 Florida residents, these Walmart Health centers will help address the demand for care in three major cities in the Sunshine State," David Carmouche, MD, senior vice president of omnichannel care offerings for Walmart, said in a 2022 Times-Union story. "We are part of these communities, and we are excited to bring more options for in-person and telehealth care services to our neighbors. We're making healthcare available when and where you may need it."