Walgreens offloads stake in infusion company for $330M

Walgreens jettisoned its remaining stake in infusion company Option Care Health for $330 million as it concentrates on its pharmacy and primary care businesses.

The company sold 10.8 million shares of common stock of Option on June 8. Walgreens has been focusing on retail healthcare with its majority stake in primary care chain VillageMD.

Walgreens said it intends to use the proceeds to pay down debt, fund its strategic priorities and further its "transformation to a consumer-centric healthcare company." The company previously unloaded 15.5 million shares of Option in March.