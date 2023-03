Walgreens Boots Alliance has sold 15.5 million shares of infusion services company Option Care Health at $30.75 per share.

The transaction reduced Walgreen's ownership in Option Care Health, formerly known as Walgreens Infusion Services, from 14 percent to six percent, according to a March 1 Walgreens news release.

The retail pharmacy giant intends to use the proceeds from the transaction to pay down its debt.