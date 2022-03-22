Verily, Lumea partner to advance digital pathology in prostate cancer 

Andrew Cass - Print  | 
Listen
Text
  • Small
  • Medium
  • Large

Alphabet's life sciences arm, Verily, is partnering with the digital pathology platform Lumea to improve the objectivity and efficiency of prostate cancer diagnosis, prognosis and therapy selection. 

Verily developed AI systems for digital pathology to reduce variability and maximize insights from biopsy tissues samples, according to a March 16 news release stated. 

The collaboration aims to accomplish the following:

1. Enable Verily to validate its Gleason algorithms for prostate cancer by using Lumea's platform and extensive database of pathology cases. 

2. Integrate Verily's algorithms into Lumea's digital pathology platform. Pathologists will then have access to Verily's AI to help identify and grade prostate cancer within their digital workflow. 

Copyright © 2022 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars