Startup, Microsoft collaborate to simplify AI healthcare research

An artificial intelligence data security company is collaborating with Microsoft to advance AI healthcare research.

BeeKeeperAI, a startup specializing in data confidentiality and intellectual property protection, said May 24 it is working with Microsoft's Azure cloud computing system to streamline the cumbersome AI research process in healthcare.

The startup was founded by researchers at the Center for Digital Health Innovation at the University of California-San Francisco who had worked on an AI medical device that received U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval — a rarity for healthcare AI devices.

"Getting access to datasets from other medical centers was extraordinarily difficult," BeeKeeperAI co-founder and chief scientist Bob Rogers, PhD, said in a Microsoft news release. "(W)e were not facing a data-sharing problem, but a problem of making it possible to compute on data in a secure manner."