Oracle looks to increase loan size to help fund Cerner acquisition

Software giant Oracle is in discussions with banks to increase the size of a $4.4 billion loan. The company will use the loan to refinance the debt used to fund its $28.4 billion acquisition of EHR company Cerner, Bloomberg reported Oct. 27.

The company is still in talks with banks to finalize the size of the loan increase. Under the terms of the agreement, Oracle can increase the value of the loan up to $6 billion.

Increasing the loan size will allow Oracle to be less reliant on an unstable bond market, according to Bloomberg.