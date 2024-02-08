Optum in the headlines: 5 updates

From striking a partnership with Allina Health to launching a new telehealth service, here are five updates on Optum that Becker's has reported since Jan. 23:

1. Optum Ventures, the venture capital arm of Optum, backed a $70 million series B funding round for Ambience Healthcare, a company that creates AI operating systems for healthcare organizations.

2. Optum's AccuReg was named the best patient access tool in 2024 by KLAS Research.

3. In 2019, former UnitedHealth Group CEO David Wichmann made it clear to investors that Optum's growth strategy did not include ownership of inpatient care facilities. Instead, one piece of the plan to make Optum's care delivery arm, Optum Care, a $100 billion business by 2028 was partnering with health systems to manage administrative services such as revenue cycle management and information technology.

4. Minneapolis-based Allina Health is transitioning 2,000 IT and revenue cycle employees to Optum as part of a new partnership between the organizations. Allina CIO Dave Ingham, DO, told Becker's the move will boost its automation and artificial intelligence capabilities and improve the digital billing experience for patients.

5. Optum Perks, a prescription discount provider, launched a new telehealth service that provides affordable healthcare and prescription treatments for conditions such as acne, cough and high blood pressure.