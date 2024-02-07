Optum backs $70M funding round for AI company

Optum Ventures, the venture capital arm of Optum, backed a $70 million series B funding round for Ambience Healthcare, a company that creates AI operating systems for healthcare organizations.

Others contributing to the funding round include Kleiner Perkins, Andreessen Horowitz and OpenAI Startup Fund, according to a Feb. 6 news release from Ambience.

Ambience Healthcare customers include UCSF; Dallas-based Memorial Hermann Health System; Walnut Creek, Calif.-based John Muir Health; the Oncology Institute; GI Alliance; Midi Health; and Eventus WholeHealth.