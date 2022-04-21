Microsoft working to make health analytics more accessible

Microsoft is working to build technology that will make health analytics more accessible to healthcare organizations.

Microsoft's Azure Health Data Services, a platform-as-a-service offering designed to support protected health information in the cloud, partnered with global analytics software company SAS, to improve data integration by using industry data standards available in Azure, including Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources, according to an April 21 press release.

Azure will embed the AI capabilities of SAS Health to provide a more efficient and secure way to exchange healthcare data.

"The integration between Azure Health Data Services and SAS Health can be transformational for organizations that have struggled to operationalize analytics," said Steve Kearney, PharmD, global medical director at SAS. "The use of diverse health data throughout the process of care in a shared cloud environment enables a clearer path from analytics to improved healthcare outcomes."

The partnership aims to expand access to analytic insights in order to increase data-driven decisions.