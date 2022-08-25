Johnson & Johnson names former CVS president, CEO to lead consumer health arm

Johnson & Johnson has named former CVS president and CEO Larry Merlo a non-executive chair designate for its new consumer health company.

Mr. Merlo will formally assume the role as non-executive chair upon completion of the planned separation of Johnson & Johnson's consumer line from the rest of its healthcare research and development business, according to an Aug. 24 press release.

The separation is expected to occur in 2023.

Mr. Melo served as president and CEO of CVS from 2011 until retiring in 2021. Under his leadership, the company completed multiple acquisitions to create a diversified health services company, according to the press release.