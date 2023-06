Healthcare disruptor GE HealthCare issued a dividend of 3 cents per share of stock for the second quarter of 2023.

The dividend is payable Aug. 15, according to a June 23 GE HealthCare news release. The news comes after former parent company GE sold $2 billion worth of GE HealthCare stock.

GE HealthCare officially split from GE in January 2023.The company is currently trading at $79.56 per share.