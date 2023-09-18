GE HealthCare gets $44M to develop AI ultrasound tech

GE HealthCare received a $44 million grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to develop AI-assisted ultrasound imaging tools.

Caption Health, a medical AI technology company acquired by GE Healthcare in February, will be responsible for creating the tools, according to a Sept. 18 news release from GE.

The tools will aim to assist healthcare professionals, including those without specialized ultrasound training, to make clinical decisions for more effective obstetric and lung screening ultrasound scans.