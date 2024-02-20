Elon Musk says Neuralink patient can control computer mouse with mind

Elon Musk said the first patient who implanted a Neuralink chip into their brain now has the ability to control a computer mouse just by thinking, CNBC reported Feb. 20.

"[The] patient seems to have made a full recovery with no ill effects that we are aware of and is able to control the mouse, move the mouse around the screen just by thinking," Mr. Musk said during a live audio Spaces session on social media platform X.

Neuralink, Mr. Musk's neurotechnology company, implanted the chip into the first patient in January. Neuralink did not respond to CNBC's request for comment.

The company was founded in 2017 and aims to use a chip implanted in the brain to help humans use their neural signals to control external technologies.