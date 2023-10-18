CVS names new chief digital officer

CVS Health has named Tony Ambrozie as its new senior vice president and chief digital and technology officer of pharmacy and consumer wellness.

In this role, Mr. Ambrozie will oversee all CVS' pharmacy and consumer wellness technology, according to an Oct. 28 LinkedIn post from Susan Medina-Gomez, head of executive talent acquisition for CVS.

Prior to this, Mr. Ambrozie served as senior vice president and chief digital and information officer of Baptist Health, based in Coral Gables, Fla. There, he oversaw technology, digital products, consumer data and AI operations.