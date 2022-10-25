CVS Health partners with digital health company on at-home testing

CVS Health has partnered with digital health company ixlayer to offer at-home testing kits at its stores and online for sexually transmitted diseases, Vitamin D deficiencies, thyroid disorders and Lyme disease.

"At-home testing enables people to proactively take control of their health, on their own schedule, in the privacy of their own home and on a regular basis," ixlayer CEO Pouria Sanae, said in an Oct. 25 company news release. "Our mission of creating a healthier world through more accessible, affordable and easy health testing requires systemic changes and buy-in from key stakeholders and partners."

Customers collect their samples and mail them to the lab in a prepaid mailer, with test results posted to an online portal. The results can then be shared with a healthcare provider.