Bard, Google's AI chatbot, steers clear of medical questions

Unlike ChatGPT, Google's artificial intelligence chatbot, Bard, tends to avoid medical questions, The New York Times reported March 21.

When the newspaper asked Bard for websites with information on the latest in cancer research, the chatbot declined. Google released the technology to a limited number of people March 21.

Eli Collins, vice president of research for Google, told the news outlet that Bard steers away from giving medical, legal and financial advice as it could provide incorrect information. ChatGPT, a chatbot competitor from OpenAI, will wade into healthcare and often make up answers, though experts have said it is getting more accurate.