Apple's pay for 9 health tech jobs

Apple continues to aggressively hire for healthcare jobs focused on enhancing the health features of its devices. 

Here are nine healthcare-related jobs Apple is hiring for:

  1. Software engineering manager, health (Sunnyvale, Calif.): Will help lead the development of new health software. Salary range: $210,900 to $316,900.

  2. Senior machine learning engineer, health (Cupertino, Calif.): Will use machine learning techniques to build new features for Apple products. Salary range: $170,700 to $256,500.

  3. Health sensing hardware, optical module design engineer (Cupertino, Calif.): Will develop optical health sensors for the Apple Watch. Salary range: $138,900 to $256,500.

  4. Health software, developer productivity engineer (Sunnyvale, Calif.): Will help support Apple's teams that build HealthKit, the Health app and other health projects. Salary range: $138,900 to $256,500.

  5. Software engineering project manager, health (Sunnyvale, Calif.): Will design, implement, test and enhance the analytics systems that identify trends in the compliance and usability of health data. Salary range: $160,700 and $241,500.

  6. Senior applied research lead, health AI (Seattle): Will explore and develop generative AI technologies. Salary range: $189,800 and $346,300.

  7. iOS application developer, health software (Sunnyvale, Calif.): Will expand the functionality of Apple's Health app and Apple's other health features on iOS and Apple Watch. Salary range: $170,700 and $256,500.
     
  8. Health systems data quality engineer (Cupertino, Calif.): Will help build stable and high performance testing, monitoring and analytical services for data platforms. Salary range: $132,300 and $241,500.

  9. Health study scientist (San Diego): Will conduct research projects to develop new health technologies. Salary range: $125,800 and $229,400. 

