Apple's pay for 10 healthcare jobs

Apple continues to aggressively hire for healthcare jobs focused on enhancing the health features of its devices.
Here are 10 healthcare-related jobs Apple is hiring for, as of Dec. 1:
- Health security/DevSecOps engineer (Santa Clara Valley, Calif.): Will conduct security architecture reviews for full-stack applications developed on cloud technologies within the health sector. Salary range: $170,700 and $256,500.
- Motion health algorithm scientist (San Diego, Calif.): Will work on motion health technologies. Salary range: $131,500 and $243,300.
- Health software QA engineer (Santa Clara Valley, Calif.): Will assist in guaranteeing quality and user-centricity of applications related to health. Salary range: $107,500 and $179,100.
- HID health QA (Santa Clara Valley, Calif.): Will work on health features for the Apple Watch. Salary range: $132,300 and $241,500.
- Design manager, health special projects (Santa Clara Valley, Calif.): Will help provide design direction to health space. Salary range: $183,400 and $275,600.
- Health software quality assurance manager (San Diego, Calif.): Will play an instrumental role in shaping the upcoming innovations in Apple's health software ecosystem. Salary range: $157,900 and $237,700.
- iOS software engineer, health (Santa Clara Valley, Calif.): Will gather data for devices and sensors for human health. Salary range: $138,900 and $208,300.
- Senior machine learning engineer, health (Santa Clara Valley, Calif.): Will assist Apple in pushing the frontiers of artificial intelligence to create product experiences centered around health and wellness. Salary range: $170,700 and $256,500.
- Health software test automation engineer (Santa Clara Valley, Calif.): Will work on Apple's Health app. Salary range: $160,700 and $241,500.
- Product designer, health (Santa Clara Valley, Calif.): Will collaborate with engineers, data scientists and health professionals to create health experiences. Salary range: $170,700 and $256,500.