Apple's blood-oxygen sensor battle ends in mistrial

Medical technology company Masimo did not convince a jury that Apple hired away key executives and stole trade secrets from its company, Fortune reported May 1.

In January 2020, Masimo filed a lawsuit against Apple alleging that the company poached key executives and misused confidential information for a blood-oxygen sensor in its Apple Watch.

Masimo also alleged that Apple infringed on patents related to its blood oxygen-measuring technology and sought $1.85 billion, claiming that was the "illegal" profit Apple made off its technology.

Six out of seven jurors said they could not reach a consensus in court and cleared Apple of any wrongdoing.

U.S. District Judge James Selna declared it a mistrial on May 1.

"We deeply respect intellectual property and innovation and do not take or use confidential information from other companies," the company said in a statement to the jury, according to Fortune. "We are pleased that the court correctly rejected half of the plaintiffs' trade secret allegations, and will now ask the court to dismiss the remaining claims."

Masimo's lawyer declined to comment on the mistrial to Fortune.