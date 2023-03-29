Amazon Pharmacy partnering with pharma companies to lower prescription costs

Amazon Pharmacy is partnering with GSK, Kaléo, Novo Nordisk and Dexcom on a feature that automatically adds savings to a patient's medication order when eligible.

Amazon Pharmacy will integrate the coupon system into its checkout process so that the savings are automatically applied to a patient's order without them manually having to do so, according to a March 28 release from Amazon.

The company said it will continue to add more coupons to the feature.

The aim, according to Amazon Pharmacy, is to improve the patient experience and to help patients access more affordable medications.

The move comes shortly after Amazon Pharmacy launched RxPass, a $5 per month medication prescription service, on Jan. 24.