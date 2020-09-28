9 recent health IT, innovation partnerships

Here are nine recent health IT vendor contracts and go-lives accelerating digital transformation efforts at healthcare organizations.

1. Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital signed a seven-year strategic partnership with Royal Philips to boost technological innovation.

2. Chicago-based Rush University Health System signed a two-year agreement with Leidos to develop and deploy an emergency department command center app, according to a Sept. 17 news release.

3. Baton Rouge, La., secured a collective $1.2 million in federal and private-sector funding to launch Health-Tech Catalyst, a three-year healthcare innovation initiative, according to The Advocate.

4. The New Orleans Bioinnovation Center received a $1.5 million grant to kick-start biotechnology job opportunities and innovation-based ventures across Louisiana.

5. CVS Health is offering Aetna commercial and CVS Caremark members a one-year subscription to Apple Fitness+.

6. The U.S. Defense Department and Philips are expanding their joint research of an artificial intelligence-based system that can identify signs of infectious disease before symptoms begin.

7. BestBuy Health on Sept. 24 launched a new flip phone equipped with Amazon Alexa voice assistance and telehealth capabilities that help connect older adults to healthcare services.

8. Montefiore Health System and Albert Einstein College of Medicine, both in New York City, are teaming up to study the outcomes of patients with COVID-19 who are monitored at home using remote patient monitoring technologies versus patients who receive in-person care.

9. Sam's Club partnered with primary care telehealth provider 98point6 to offer members virtual visits.

More articles on digital transformation:

'They transcend almost any industry': 10 hospital execs predict the biggest tech, retail disruptors to healthcare

5 quotes from Cleveland Clinic's CIO on digital transformation strategies and advice for tech leaders

Allegheny Health to convert former hospital campus into tech innovation hub: 5 details

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.