Tampa General, Philips ink 7-year, multimillion-dollar digital transformation deal: 4 details

Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital signed a seven-year strategic partnership with Royal Philips to boost technological innovation.

Four things to know:



1. Tampa General and Philips will work together to innovate in healthcare, focusing on remote patient care and meeting the quadruple aim. Philips will provide millions of dollars' worth of software packages, healthcare informatics, unique workflow solutions and high-level consulting to Tampa General as part of the agreement.



2. Under the terms of the partnership, Tampa General will replace bedside patient and vital sign monitors in its 1,006-bed hospital and upgrade imaging equipment in the catheterization labs and interventional radiology rooms with Philips technology.



3. Philips will also implement cloud-based technologies including its PerformanceBridge, a real-time data platform designed to improve productivity and reduce costs, at the hospital. Tampa General will be able to integrate existing technologies with the Philips solutions.



4. The partners have already spent 1,000-plus hours on replacing technology and conducted 400 clinical staff interviews to improve the patient and staff experience.



"Tampa General's vision is to become the safest and most innovative academic health system in America, and long-term commitments like this one help us achieve that vision," said John Couris, president and CEO of Tampa General.

Register today for Becker's HIT+RCM Virtual Event Oct. 6-9 for the best insights and big ideas in health IT!



More articles on digital transformation:

10 big ideas in healthcare innovation

Providence's Aaron Martin: 3 digital health trends that should be on hospital leaders' radars

The OR of the future: 6 key components

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.