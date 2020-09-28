Montefiore, Albert Einstein College of Medicine partner on wearables study for remote monitoring care

Montefiore Health System and Albert Einstein College of Medicine, both in New York City, are teaming up to study the outcomes of patients with COVID-19 who are monitored at home using remote patient monitoring technologies versus patients who receive in-person care.

The study will include 150 patients being remotely monitored as well as 150 patients receiving standard outpatient care, which comprises self-monitoring and follow-up phone calls from providers, according to a Sept. 23 news release.

For the remote monitoring group, the research team will work with telehealth provider MonitorMe to keep constant track of patients' health in real time, including their heart rate, blood pressure, oxygen levels and temperature. People in the remote monitoring group will also keep a daily log of their symptoms, such as cough and difficulty breathing.

Once the study is complete, Montefiore & Einstein's Center for Health Data Innovations will build an algorithm that predicts which COVID-19 patients with mild or moderate disease are at risk for developing severe complications. Researchers plan to potentially apply the tool to identify people would may benefit from early intervention.

