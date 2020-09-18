Rush University Health System taps Leidos to deploy ED command center app

Chicago-based Rush University Health System signed a two-year agreement with Leidos to develop and deploy an emergency department command center app, according to a Sept. 17 news release.

Three details:

1. The app will provide real-time patient flow mapping and logic-enabled recommendations to improve patient outcomes across the health system.

2. The ED command center app uses tech that Leidos first launched in support of military command centers; Rush ED staff will use the command center's real-time dashboards to manage patient flow by priority level.

3. The ED command center, which is built on Leidos' enterprise app framework, collects data during a patient's stay starting with triage. The app then recommends next steps and resources such as additional staff and testing and imaging.

"We are confident the combination of Rush's leading quality and lean design thinking with the operational excellence of Leidos will be transformational for emergency departments throughout the country at a time when operational efficiencies and high quality, safe care are essential for continued success."

